Guilford County Sheriff's Office warns of phone scam

GREENSBORO — Guilford County residents are warned to beware of calls from individuals claiming to be law enforcement members, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Callers are apparently dialing Guilford County residents and pretending to be law enforcement officers to try and obtain money. The callers claim that a court date or jury selection has been missed and a warrant will be issued unless the person pays a fine, the sheriff's office said.

The caller, who often speaks quickly and uses an authoritative tone to pressure the person, tries to arrange a meeting to receive the payment, according to the sheriff's office.

One of the numbers that the reported scammers have called from is 336-656-8419, using the name Deputy Cunningham or Deputy Rodriguez. Oftentimes the callers use burner phones and the numbers they call from may change frequently to avoid detection, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said it will never demand people to pay fines by phone and residents should not provide personal or financial details over the phone.