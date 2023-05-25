Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

To hear one of his players tell it, John Wesley Wright Jr. was one of the best-dressed coaches in youth baseball, and it wasn’t even a game.

“You’re talking about a guy who came to the practice dressed up,’ said Thurman Guy, a member of the Bluford Blues youth baseball team in the late 1960s. “I mean dressed up to the point with baggy pants, pleats, shoes. He practiced in shoes.”

But Wright built a powerhouse of a team, and for his work, he was one of the 12 people inducted on Wednesday into the Guilford County Sports Hall of Fame. The ceremony was held at the Special Events Center at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Wright, who served in World War II, directed the Blues to a 48-game winning streak. In 1968, his was the first Black team to win the Greensboro city championship. Many of his former players attended the ceremony, including Kenneth Stimpson, who was a pitcher for the Blues.

“Most times when I pitched, I struck out 10 to 12 players. I was the only one who made Greensboro all-city in my three years,” said Stimpson, whose catcher, Horace Tarpley, was sitting next to him at the ceremony.

“It was an honor to be on that team,” Tarpley said. In all, about a dozen of Wright’s players attended his posthumous induction.

Among the other inducted was Dr. Snow Brenner Daws, who as a soccer player at High Point Central, stepped up to fill a void when the football team had a need.

“I was a soccer player. All my family were soccer players,” said Daws, who noted that the High Point Central football coach was watching soccer practice and was looking for a placekicker.

“And he came over and said ‘We need a kicker. Anybody interested.’ Nobody said anything, and I said I’ll do it,” she said. “And I went over there and put the ball down and I kicked it (through) the uprights and he said ‘You’re hired.’”

She became the first female to compete in a state championship game after her game-winning field goal gave the Bison a victory in the regional finals. Also, Daws, who now is an orthopedic surgeon who practices in the Triad, was selected twice as an all-conference and all-region performer before playing college soccer at Duke.

Pam Doggett, who was a track and field standout at Dudley, became one of the top teen sprinters in the 1908s. She was an eight-time high school state champion who set six meet records and was named the NCHSAA Female Athlete of the Year in 1986. Her enduring memory from her competitive career was advice she received from Olympic champion the late Florence Griffith-Joyner.

“When I talked to her, one of the things that she told me was always remember to pray,” Doggett said. “What she did was before her races, she would get to herself.” Asked if she does that now as director of transportation for Guilford Child Development, she responded, “Absolutely.”

The remainder of the inductees and their profiles:

Kenny CarterThe basketball court at High Point Central is named in Kenny Carter’s honor following a 24-year coaching career in which his girls teams compiled an overall record of 573-125 and won five NCHSAA state titles (1993, 1997, 1999, 2001, 2002). His resume also includes 14 conference championships, 15 tournament championships and 10 undefeated seasons in conference play. He was selected as the North Carolina Associated Press Coach of the Year in 1997 and 2002. His teams posted four 30-win seasons, 20 seasons of 20 wins or more, and 41 of his high school players were awarded college scholarships. Carter is also the founder and director of Xpress Travel Ball, which has sent more than 100 players to the college ranks. A native of High Point, Carter played multiple prep sports and went on to star in baseball at High Point College. A four-year starting Panthers infielder, he twice earned All-Carolinas Conference honors and was named NAIA second-team All-America as a senior in 1982. He earned all-tournament honors at the 1979 NAIA National Championships, where he helped High Point to a second-place finish. Carter’s HPC teams posted an overall record of 110-61-1 while winning three Carolinas Conference titles. He played one year of minor league baseball with the St. Louis Cardinals organization before embarking on his successful career as an educator and coach.

Mike ElkinsMike Elkins starred in three sports at Greensboro’s Grimsley High School, earning all-conference in baseball and basketball in 1983 and in football, basketball and baseball as a senior the following year. He earned honorable mention All-State from the Greensboro News and Record that senior season and chose nearby Wake Forest to continue his collegiate academic and athletic careers. Elkins started three years at quarterback for the Demon Deacons and graduated as the program’s all-time leading passer with 7,304 yards and 43 touchdowns. His name remains among the top 10 of most Wake Forest career passing records. He was the team MVP as a senior and received the Arnold Palmer Award as top male athlete at Wake Forest. Elkins played in the 1989 East-West Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl and was voted team captain of both squads. He was chosen in the second round of the 1989 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs and played four seasons with the Chiefs, Browns and Oilers. He was inducted into the Wake Forest Sports Hall of Fame in 2022.

Adell HarrisBasketball has truly been a focal point of Adell Harris’ life. The High Point native made her mark as one of the state’s premier high school basketball players at Andrews in the late ‘90s, continued to star as a collegian at Wake Forest and then parlayed her love for the game into a successful career as a coach and administrator. Harris earned all-conference honors each of her four years at Andrews and was a two-time conference player of the year. An All-State player as senior, she was named the Guilford County Player of the Year in 1998 and earned MVP honors at the North Carolina East-West All-Star Game. Harris finished her high school career with 1,746 points. Harris served as head coach at Tusculum from 2009-12, where she compiled a 61-30 record over three seasons and led her team to the NCAA Division II tournament each year. Following a five-year stint as head coach at UNC Wilmington, Harris began a second career as a public speaker and then returned to the game in 2019 as the Vanderbilt University men’s basketball chief of staff. She was inducted into the High Point Andrews Hall of Fame in 2015.

Pat Hester

Pat Hester is recognized throughout Guilford County and statewide as a pioneer, role model and guiding force in the development of high school women’s athletics. She graduated from High Point Central in 1955, at a time when women’s sports were not a universal part of every curriculum, but she was able to participate in volleyball, basketball, softball and track and field. She played basketball for four years at High Point College before beginning a remarkable coaching career at her high school alma mater that spanned more than three decades. Between 1960 and 1982, Hester guided her basketball teams to a cumulative 250-79 record. Her volleyball teams stood 96-62 over 14 seasons, and her softball teams were 149-64 over 13 years (according to limited records that were kept at the time). When girls’ sports became organized during the 1970s, Hester’s basketball teams won multiple conference championships and three regional titles. Hester also made huge contributions behind the scenes when she guided High Point Central through its compliance with Title IX, providing input and writing many policies, procedures and regulations. She created a Women’s Sports Day in High Point that was replicated by many other schools and communities. Inducted into High Point Central’s inaugural sports hall of fame class of 2013, Hester now devotes much of her time to volunteering with Mobile Meals, Open Door Ministries and the Red Cross.

Dr. William E. Moran

In 1979, UNC Greensboro faced an uncertain future in athletics. Then Dr. William E. (Bill) Moran accepted an appointment as the chancellor and the uncertainty became a vision. Under his guidance, a strong Division III program was put into place as an athletics foundation, leading to national championships in men’s soccer and an excellent women’s basketball program. When Nelson Bobb was hired as athletics director, Moran convinced him that the school should pursue Division I status. Distinguished coaches were hired, including Mike Berticelli and Michael Parker in men’s soccer and Lynne Agee in women’s basketball. The Spartans completed the transition to Division I in 1991 and athletics have flourished ever since, including hosting the NCAA Division I women’s soccer championships in 1997 and 1998. Moran was born in White Plains, NY, of Irish immigrants. He earned degrees from Princeton, Harvard and Michigan, served on a destroyer in the Navy and had a long career in academics before serving UNCG from 1979-94.

Shannon Pope

At High Point Andrews, Shannon Pope was a member of eight state champion teams — two in wrestling, one in football, one in indoor track and four in outdoor track. Individually, he won the pole vault, both indoors and outdoors, in 1991 and 1992. In the 1992 outdoor State Meet, Pope set a then-state record vault of 15 feet, 3 inches and was a member of the Andrews teams that won the 4x100 meter and 4x400 meter relays. Pope attended UNC Chapel Hill, where he was a four-time ACC champion in the pole vault and named All-American three times. He was a captain of the UNC team that finished fourth in the NCAA Championship. Pope graduated from UNC in 1996 and coached track there for five years.

Billy Quick (Legends Class)

Billy Quick became involved in Special Olympics at the age of 8, beginning a long association with that group until his passing in 2016. He never met a challenge he couldn’t conquer, competing in marathons, cycling, softball and basketball as a Special Olympics athlete. He served on its Board of Directors on the state and national levels. He traveled the world as a Special Olympics ambassador and speaker, including Greece, China and the Netherlands. Among Quick’s many accomplishments, he competed in 10 marathons, with a best time of 3 hours, 10 minutes; cycled in the World Ride from Los Angeles to Washington; cycled in the Face of America Ride, a 3-day event from New York to Washington; received the US Special Olympics Male Athlete of the Year award; was in national advertising campaigns for “Got Milk”; appeared in Time Magazine in 2001 at the White House; and worked for the High Point Parks and Recreation Department for 23 years. At High Point Central High School, Quick lettered for four years in cross country, wrestling, indoor track and outdoor track.

David Sanford

When he was in high school in Chapel Hill, David Sanford was introduced to soccer by players at UNC, including future legend Anson Dorrance. Sanford took to the sport right away, leading Chapel Hill High School to the state championship in 1972 when he scored the only goal in the title game. He went on to play at Brevard, was an graduate assistant at Appalachian and UNCG, and became head coach at Wesleyan Christian Academy in High Point in 1983. In 18 years there, his teams won nine state titles, including six in a row from 1990-95. Sanford’s teams compiled an overall record of 288-67-34 and were ranked sixth in the nation in 1994 and ninth in 1998 by the National Soccer Coaches Association. Sanford coached club soccer teams in Greensboro and High Point for many years and coached the Charlotte Eagles pro and youth teams. His work has led to travels to 20 countries helping to train coaches to instruct and assist at-risk youth through soccer.

Susan Yow

At Gibsonville High School, Susan Yow was all-conference and all-state, averaging 22 points and 12 rebounds as a junior, 29 points as a senior and had her No. 14 jersey retired. At Elon, coached by her older sister Kay, she led her team to the state AIAW championship two years. Transferring to NC State to play for Kay, Susan led the team in scoring, rebounding, field goal percentage and free throw percentage, setting a still-standing school record of 27 rebounds in one game. Her accolades include being selected to the first two Eastman Kodak All-America teams, the ACC’s 50th anniversary women’s basketball team and the list of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s top 100 female athletes. Along the way she also found time to play volleyball at Elon and NC State. Yow coached internationally with three U.S. teams which won gold medals, professionally as an assistant in the WNBA and in college at seven schools as head coach. She was named to the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame in 2016. Susan joins her sisters, Kay and Debbie, as members of the GCSHOF.