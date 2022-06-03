 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Guilford County to open pools next weekend, but daily use won't begin until July 20

  • 0
Pools Open for Summer (copy)

Guilford County's three public pools, including the Bur-Mil Aquatic Center, pictured here in 2017, will open for the summer season next weekend. But the pools won't open for daily use until June 20, the county said.

 Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record

Guilford County will open its three public pools next weekend, but daily use won't start until June 20.

The delayed openings are part of a phased-in approach to address the nationwide lifeguard shortage, the county said Friday in a news release.

The affected pools include those at Bur-Mil Park, 5834 Bur-Mill Club Road, Greensboro; Northeast Park, 3441 Northeast Park Drive, Gibsonville; and Hagan-Stone Park, 5920 Hagan-Stone Park Road, Pleasant Garden.

Pool hours will be 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays with weekday hours expected to begin June 20. The daily entrance fee is $5 per person; children under age 2 are free.

Memberships will not be sold this year.

The county also plans to open the pools to prearranged groups at a limited capacity for staff and lifeguard training. However, these training sessions are not open to the public.

“Despite the nationwide lifeguard shortage, we’ve worked incredibly hard to hire, train, and certify

People are also reading…

lifeguard staff, but they need on the stand training to handle the large crowds we expect this summer,” Dwight Godwin, Guilford County Parks Department director, said in the release. “We will continue to monitor this situation closely and scale up our operations as soon as we feel we can safely do so.”

0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WH jobs report robust, inflation a major concern

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert