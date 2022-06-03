Guilford County to open pools next weekend, but daily use won't begin until July 20

Guilford County will open its three public pools next weekend, but daily use won't start until June 20.

The delayed openings are part of a phased-in approach to address the nationwide lifeguard shortage, the county said Friday in a news release.

The affected pools include those at Bur-Mil Park, 5834 Bur-Mill Club Road, Greensboro; Northeast Park, 3441 Northeast Park Drive, Gibsonville; and Hagan-Stone Park, 5920 Hagan-Stone Park Road, Pleasant Garden.

Pool hours will be 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays with weekday hours expected to begin June 20. The daily entrance fee is $5 per person; children under age 2 are free.

Memberships will not be sold this year.

The county also plans to open the pools to prearranged groups at a limited capacity for staff and lifeguard training. However, these training sessions are not open to the public.

“Despite the nationwide lifeguard shortage, we’ve worked incredibly hard to hire, train, and certify

lifeguard staff, but they need on the stand training to handle the large crowds we expect this summer,” Dwight Godwin, Guilford County Parks Department director, said in the release. “We will continue to monitor this situation closely and scale up our operations as soon as we feel we can safely do so.”