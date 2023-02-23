Guilford County had — at 249 — the most confirmed overdose deaths in North Carolina during 2021, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday.

Statewide, there were a record 4,041 overdose deaths or 38.5 per 100,000 individuals.

DHHS said more than 77% of overdose deaths in the state “likely involved fentanyl, often in combination with other substances” and about 90% of the deaths statewide were unintentional.

The Guilford total went up a startling 51.8% from 164 in 2020. There were 46.4 overdose deaths per 100,000 residents.

The state report comes as Guilford and other North Carolina counties lay the groundwork for how to spend the proceeds of settlements reached between the state and companies that fueled and profited from the opioid epidemic.

Guilford County’s early work has included the recent hiring of the county’s first drug and injury prevention manager.

“We need to spend the money to save lives,” Guilford County Public Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann told county commissioners earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Forsyth County’s overdoses rose by 14.6%, or from 130 to 149. There were 39 overdose deaths per 100,000 residents.

The Forsyth and Guilford annual overdose death totals were the highest since DHHS began disclosing those statistics in 1999.

By comparison with the other N.C. metros, Wake County went from 198 to 240, Mecklenburg County from 236 to 237 and Durham County from 82 to 108.

Davidson County, going from 98 to 119 deaths, had among the state’s highest rates by county at 71 per 100,000.

“The mental health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic will be felt for years to come, and sadly we are just beginning to see the negative impact,” Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said.

DHHS said the overdose death totals “involves all types of medications and drugs: opioids (commonly prescribed opioids, heroin, and synthetic narcotics like fentanyl and fentanyl-analogues), stimulants (cocaine, methamphetamine), benzodiazepines, and others.”

Yet, the rise in overdose deaths in recent years “is driven by illegally manufactured fentanyl.”

That’s a big concern for Kelly Reis, the PTSA President at Northern Guilford High School, and the other members of her group.

“Today we face a massive lethal threat to the health and education of our children and loved ones — that threat is fentanyl,” she told Board of Education members earlier this month. “Social media platforms are flooded with digital drug dealers pushing these lethal substances into our communities.”

Reis and other PTSA members have been working to educate students, staff, parents and other adults about the issues, including organizing trainings and a town hall meeting. At the board meeting, she called on the district to place Narcan in every classroom and teach faculty how to use it.

She also called for increased efforts to stop drug dealing on campus and to help students feel comfortable with coming forward to report it.

Guilford County Emergency Services Director Jim Albright stressed Wednesday the department supports evidence-based harm-reduction strategies as a way to reduce opiate-related deaths.

“We are deeply troubled by every one of these deaths and our sympathies go out to their survivors,” he shared. “Stigma is often a barrier to treatment and recovery.”

DHHS said the COVID-19 pandemic has “exacerbated this crisis.”

“Overdose deaths have increased 72% from 2019 to 2021, with a 40% jump in 2020 during the first year of the pandemic.”

In 2021, there were nearly 17,000 emergency department visits related to drug overdoses.

DHHS said the number of people who have died from overdose has worsened in some historically marginalized communities, although the overall number of overdose deaths is highest among whites at 42 per 100,000, compared with Blacks at 38.5 per 100,000.

DHHS goals

DHHS tracks data on five primary goals: reducing deaths; reducing oversupply of prescription opioids; reducing drug diversion and illicit drug flow; increasing naloxone access; and increasing access to treatment and recovery services.

DHHS has set a goal of reducing the expected number of overdose deaths by 20% by the end of 2024.

Part of the strategy is expanding mobile crisis care, peer support initiatives, treatment programs, collegiate recovery programs and other efforts to improve behavioral health services across the state — “all to get people the care they need at the right time and place,” state Health Secretary Kody Kinsley said.

DHHS said it has assisted in the distribution of more than 719,000 units of naloxone to agencies across the state to assist in overdose response efforts.

DHHS also launched the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, which offers 24/7 access to trained crisis counselors who can help people experiencing behavioral health-related distress.

Since the launch of the easy-to-remember number in July, the NC Suicide and Crisis Lifeline call center has seen an 85% increase in callers identifying “substance use” as their primary reason for calling.

DHHS is working to increase access to medication assisted treatment by changing regulations so mobile medication units can provide methadone and other FDA-approved medications for the treatment of opioid use disorders in North Carolina.

“With the right treatment and support, recovery is possible, and individuals can go on to live full and productive lives,” Kinsley said in a statement.

Medicaid expansion role

Kinsley made another plea for the Republican-controlled General Assembly to approve Medicaid expansion language during the 2023 session.

“Our goal is to break the costly cycle of addiction, and the smartest investment we can make to do that is expanding Medicaid,” Kinsley said.

On Feb. 16, the state House passed its version of a Medicaid expansion bill by a 92-22 vote.

“This is probably the most important legislation that this General Assembly can take up in this session,” said Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, during Wednesday’s floor debate of House Bill 76.

HB76 was sent Monday to the Senate, where it likely will be put on hold for at least the short term.

Senate Republican leadership is preparing to file expansion legislation that likely will feature several health-care reform measures not supported in the House.

Although Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, has become an expansion advocate after years of stiff opposition, he had said those reforms are necessary to gain his support and enough Republican senators to pass any expansion legislation.

“It is important to remember everyone can help combat the crisis by speaking with their doctors about prescribed medication and taking the medication responsibly, locking up your medication, safely disposing of your medication and supporting community-wide harm reduction efforts,” Swift said.

“Additionally, if you know someone that may have a substance-use problem, educate yourself about addiction and provide them with support.”