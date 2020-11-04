Guilford County voters say yes to $300 million school bond referendum but no to sales tax increase

GREENSBORO — Guilford County voters have embraced a $300 million school bond referendum that would allow the county to borrow money for school renovation and construction.

At the same time, they rejected a quarter-cent sales and use tax increase that county commissioners had hoped to use to help pay the debt from the school bond.

On the bond referendum, 72.5% of voters supported it, and 27.5% voted against it, according to unofficial results.

However, voters said no to increasing the local sales tax 66.9% to 33.1%, according to unofficial results. County commissioners could instead look at raising property taxes as a way to cover the school bonds.

Passage of the $300 million school bond referendum gives permission to county commissioners to issue the bonds, but does not require them to do so. If issued, the bonds must be used to fund school facilities.

County commissioners pledged they would also use the sales tax money for school construction, but could not include on the ballot information about that pledge, which is not legally binding. Board of Commissioners Chairman Alan Branson had said he expected the sales tax money would go toward paying school construction bond debt if both measures passed.