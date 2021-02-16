 Skip to main content
Guilford County will open 3,400 vaccination appointments this morning
Guilford County will open 3,400 vaccination appointments this morning

GREENSBORO — Guilford County will offer 3,400 new COVID-19 vaccination appointments today.

Eligible people can begin registering at 8 a.m., the health department said in a news release last week. 

The 3,400 appointments stem from allocations received from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Guilford received its base allocation of 1,950, along with an extra 1,600 shots, the health department said. Of those, 150 were allocated to continue additional vaccination projects and are not included in the 3,400 appointments.

Only those 65 and older and health care workers are eligible for vaccines at this time, according to the health department's website

People can sign up for appointments by going online to www.healthyguilford.com or calling 336-641-7844 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today. Appointments are expected to be filled quickly.

County clinics are at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 1301 Alamance Church Road; Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd.; and High Point University Community Center at Oak Hollow Mall, 921 Eastchester Drive in High Point. 

Second dose appointments will also be continuing this week. Community members with a second dose appointment should return to their designated vaccine location at their scheduled time.

Vaccine supplies for second dose appointments are assigned at the time of registration, the health department said, and extra second doses are not kept at the vaccine clinics beyond what is required for scheduled appointments.

Monday's COVID-19 update

Number of N.C. cases: 2,458 new cases reported Monday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 824,352. There were a total of 27,553 tests completed Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 7.7% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: A total of 38,291 cases (713 cases per 10,000 residents) and 504 deaths, according to state health officials. That's an increase of 128 cases since Sunday's report and no new deaths.

Cone Health: There were 114 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Monday, according to Cone's online tracker, 10 fewer than Sunday. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 73% of its intensive care unit capacity. Using projections based on the current COVID-19 spread, the health system expects it likely won't exceed its adult acute care capacity in the next six months.

N.C. deaths: 10,501 deaths from COVID-19 were recorded as of Monday, an increase of 10 from Sunday's report.

N.C. hospitalizations: 1,941 people were hospitalized Sunday, according to state health data based on reports from 95% of the state's hospitals. That represents a decrease of 48 from Saturday, according to the most recent data.

