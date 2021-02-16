Guilford County will open 3,400 vaccination appointments this morning

GREENSBORO — Guilford County will offer 3,400 new COVID-19 vaccination appointments today.

Eligible people can begin registering at 8 a.m., the health department said in a news release last week.

The 3,400 appointments stem from allocations received from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Guilford received its base allocation of 1,950, along with an extra 1,600 shots, the health department said. Of those, 150 were allocated to continue additional vaccination projects and are not included in the 3,400 appointments.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Only those 65 and older and health care workers are eligible for vaccines at this time, according to the health department's website.

People can sign up for appointments by going online to www.healthyguilford.com or calling 336-641-7844 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today. Appointments are expected to be filled quickly.