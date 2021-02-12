 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Guilford County will open 3,400 vaccination appointments Tuesday
0 comments
top story

Guilford County will open 3,400 vaccination appointments Tuesday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — Guilford County will offer 3,400 new COVID-19 vaccination appointments for next week.

Eligible people can begin registering at 8 a.m. Tuesday, the health department said in a news release. 

The 3,400 appointments stem from allocations received from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Guilford received its base allocation of 1,950, along with an extra 1,600 shots, the health department said. Of those, 150 were allocated to continue additional vaccination projects and are not included in the 3,400 appointments.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Only those 65 and older and health care workers are eligible for vaccines at this time. 

People can sign up for appointments by going online to www.healthyguilford.com or calling 336-641-7844 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Appointments are expected to be filled quickly.

County clinics are at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 1301 Alamance Church Road; Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd.; and High Point University Community Center at Oak Hollow Mall, 921 Eastchester Drive in High Point. 

Second dose appointments will also be continuing next week. Community members with a second dose appointment should return to their designated vaccine location at their scheduled time.

Vaccine supplies for second dose appointments are assigned at the time of registration, the health department said, and extra second doses are not kept at the vaccine clinics beyond what is required for scheduled appointments.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sloth gets new suitor in time for Valentine's Day

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

1 injured in shooting Saturday in Greensboro
Crime

1 injured in shooting Saturday in Greensboro

Officers responded about 8:30 p.m. to the 1700 block of Brighton Street for a report of gunfire and found one person who had been shot, police said in a news release. The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News