Guilford County will open 3,400 vaccination appointments Tuesday

GREENSBORO — Guilford County will offer 3,400 new COVID-19 vaccination appointments for next week.

Eligible people can begin registering at 8 a.m. Tuesday, the health department said in a news release.

The 3,400 appointments stem from allocations received from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Guilford received its base allocation of 1,950, along with an extra 1,600 shots, the health department said. Of those, 150 were allocated to continue additional vaccination projects and are not included in the 3,400 appointments.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Only those 65 and older and health care workers are eligible for vaccines at this time.

People can sign up for appointments by going online to www.healthyguilford.com or calling 336-641-7844 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Appointments are expected to be filled quickly.

County clinics are at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 1301 Alamance Church Road; Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd.; and High Point University Community Center at Oak Hollow Mall, 921 Eastchester Drive in High Point.

Here's where to get a COVID-19 test in Guilford County Some sites offer testing on an almost daily basis. Others offer testing on a temporary basis. Check back for updated clinic sites.