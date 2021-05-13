Guilford County will start giving COVID-19 vaccinations to kids 12-15 on Friday

That can present a problem if a student also must get a state-mandated vaccination, such as the Tdap (Tetanus, Diphtheria, Pertussis) or MCV (Measles antigen-containing vaccines) required by seventh grade.

“If you plan on getting the COVID-19 vaccine first, you won’t be able to get the back-to-school vaccine until the doses are completed because at some point, that timeframe is going to overlap,” Vann said. “(Parents) should plan ahead so their child can be fully protected when returning to school.”

Campbell said the county shut down Mount Zion Baptist Church last week as a permanent vaccination site, though it will reopen “some days here and there.”

The county also has turned over vaccination efforts at the High Point University Community Center to StarMed Healthcare.

The county’s vaccination clinic at the Greensboro Coliseum will remain open at least six days a week.

“While our volume of appointments has gone down, we are still continuing to see a few 100 appointments every time we open our doors,” Campbell said.

The federally-operated site at Four Seasons Town Centre also will stay open through May 27.