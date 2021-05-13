 Skip to main content
Guilford County will start giving COVID-19 vaccinations to kids 12-15 on Friday
GREENSBORO — With kids as young as 12 now able to receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Guilford County health officials are revamping their clinics to accommodate the younger recipients.

Starting Friday, children between 12 and 15 can get the vaccine at the Greensboro Coliseum, Guilford County Emergency Management Director Don Campbell said.

And Guilford County Schools also announced Wednesday it will host vaccination clinics starting Friday that will accept students 14 and older, as well as the general public.

President Joe Biden is highlighting new efforts to encourage Americans to get COVID-19 shots, including free rides to and from vaccination sites from ride-sharing companies Uber and Lyft, as the pace of shots nationally declines and he looks to meet his July Fourth inoculation targets.

Students must get permission slips signed by their parents for the school-based clinics, according to a district news release.

In general, however, Guilford County Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann said state law allows minors to give their own consent for a COVID-19 vaccination — if they have the capacity to understand and make their own health decisions.

During the county’s weekly pandemic update, Vann noted that it is standard protocol for schools to get consent forms for any vaccinations done at schools.

Cone Health was still finalizing its plans for vaccinating the younger patients, spokesman Doug Allred said, and may make an announcement today.

Vann said parents should be aware of the waiting period involved with the COVID-19 vaccine, which cannot be administered within 14 days of any other vaccination.

That can present a problem if a student also must get a state-mandated vaccination, such as the Tdap (Tetanus, Diphtheria, Pertussis) or MCV (Measles antigen-containing vaccines) required by seventh grade.

“If you plan on getting the COVID-19 vaccine first, you won’t be able to get the back-to-school vaccine until the doses are completed because at some point, that timeframe is going to overlap,” Vann said. “(Parents) should plan ahead so their child can be fully protected when returning to school.”

Campbell said the county shut down Mount Zion Baptist Church last week as a permanent vaccination site, though it will reopen “some days here and there.”

The county also has turned over vaccination efforts at the High Point University Community Center to StarMed Healthcare.

The county’s vaccination clinic at the Greensboro Coliseum will remain open at least six days a week.

“While our volume of appointments has gone down, we are still continuing to see a few 100 appointments every time we open our doors,” Campbell said.

The federally-operated site at Four Seasons Town Centre also will stay open through May 27.

The coliseum and mall sites offer both the two-dose Pfizer and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines, Campbell said, and people can choose which vaccine they wish to have. Walk-ins also are accepted at both sites.

As of Wednesday, 54% of all eligible Guilford County residents 16 and older had received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 48% had received their second dose or were fully vaccinated, Campbell said.

Dr. Iulia Vann

Vann

 Courtesy of Guilford County

Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.

COVID-19 vaccination clinics

These COVID-19 vaccination clinics are open to people 14 years and older and the general public. Those 17 or younger will need a permission slip signed by a parent or guardian, which is available from their schools.

The schedule is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. as follows, except where noted otherwise:

Friday, May 14: Andrews High School, 1920 McGuinn Drive, High Point.

Tuesday, May 18: High Point Central High School, 801 Ferndale Blvd., High Point.

Wednesday, May 19: Southwest High School, 4364 Barrow Road, High Point.

Friday, May 21: Ragsdale High School, 1000 Lucy Ragsdale Drive, Jamestown.

Saturday, May 22: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Andrews High School.

Registration for the weekday clinics is available by calling 336-890-1188. Registration for the Saturday clinic is available at www.GuilfordVaccination.com or by calling 336-641-7944.

Biden hosts 'big four' Congressional leaders at WH

Breaking News