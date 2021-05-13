Guilford County will start giving COVID-19 vaccinations to kids 12-15 on Friday

GREENSBORO — With kids as young as 12 now able to receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Guilford County health officials are revamping their clinics to accommodate the younger recipients.
Starting Friday, children between 12 and 15 can get the vaccine at the Greensboro Coliseum, Guilford County Emergency Management Director Don Campbell said.
And Guilford County Schools also announced Wednesday it will host vaccination clinics starting Friday that will accept students 14 and older, as well as the general public.
Students must get permission slips signed by their parents for the school-based clinics, according to a district news release.
In general, however, Guilford County Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann said state law allows minors to give their own consent for a COVID-19 vaccination — if they have the capacity to understand and make their own health decisions.
During the county’s weekly pandemic update, Vann noted that it is standard protocol for schools to get consent forms for any vaccinations done at schools.
Cone Health was still finalizing its plans for vaccinating the younger patients, spokesman Doug Allred said, and may make an announcement today.
Vann said parents should be aware of the waiting period involved with the COVID-19 vaccine, which cannot be administered within 14 days of any other vaccination.
That can present a problem if a student also must get a state-mandated vaccination, such as the Tdap (Tetanus, Diphtheria, Pertussis) or MCV (Measles antigen-containing vaccines) required by seventh grade.
“If you plan on getting the COVID-19 vaccine first, you won’t be able to get the back-to-school vaccine until the doses are completed because at some point, that timeframe is going to overlap,” Vann said. “(Parents) should plan ahead so their child can be fully protected when returning to school.”
Campbell said the county shut down Mount Zion Baptist Church last week as a permanent vaccination site, though it will reopen “some days here and there.”
The county also has turned over vaccination efforts at the High Point University Community Center to StarMed Healthcare.
The county’s vaccination clinic at the Greensboro Coliseum will remain open at least six days a week.
“While our volume of appointments has gone down, we are still continuing to see a few 100 appointments every time we open our doors,” Campbell said.
The federally-operated site at Four Seasons Town Centre also will stay open through May 27.
The coliseum and mall sites offer both the two-dose Pfizer and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines, Campbell said, and people can choose which vaccine they wish to have. Walk-ins also are accepted at both sites.