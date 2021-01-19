 Skip to main content
Guilford County's COVID-19 vaccination program will open phone lines for new appointments on Wednesday
GREENSBORO — New COVID-19 vaccine appointments are available in Guilford County for people 65 and over, the Guilford County health department announced Tuesday.

Registration for these appointments will be open Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., until all appointment slots have been filled, according to a news release from the department.

Appointments can be scheduled:

• Online at www.healthyguilford.com;

• By phone at 336-641-7944 (Option 2).

Only those who have scheduled an appointment and received a confirmation should visit the testing sites. Walk-ins are not accepted.

Those eligible to make an appointment are people in Phase 2 (65 and older). Health care workers who are in Phase 1 should check with their employer to schedule an appointment as the process for employers is different, the release said.

Individuals who are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in Guilford County reflect an update to the vaccine Phases, as outlined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

The COVID-19 vaccine clinics are being held at the following locations:

• Mount Zion Baptist Church, 1301 Alamance Church Road, Greensboro;

• High Point University Community Center at Oak Hollow Mall, 921 Eastchester Drive, Suite 1230, High Point.

• Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro.

To keep up with vaccination appointment openings, please monitor the News & Record or www.healthyguilford.com.

The health department is encouraging those who are not currently eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, or who want to receive general information regarding vaccine appointments and availability in Guilford County, to subscribe to updates by texting GC19 to 888777.

