Guilford County's public pools will now be open daily starting Saturday, county says

GREENSBORO — Guilford County's public pools will be open daily starting Saturday, after a delayed opening with limited hours earlier this month due to a lifeguard shortage.
Its three pools will be open daily from Saturday through Aug. 14, the county said Thursday in a news release.
Guilford County Parks operates pools at Bur-Mil, Northeast, and Hagan-Stone parks. Pool hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, noon-5 p.m. Sundays and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays. The daily entrance fee is $5 per person with children under 2 free.
All pools will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 4, and the pool at Northeast Park will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 3 due to the Fireworks Extravaganza event that day at 4 p.m.
County Parks Director Dwight Godwin said the phased-in approach to opening the pools gave staff "an
opportunity to build a strong and effective team."
"It’s vitally important that we’re able to maintain the safety of all our aquatic center visitors,” Godwin said in the release. He also thanked the community for the "positive response," to this summer's pool plan.
Guilford County Parks is still accepting applications for seasonal employment at www.guilfordcountync.gov. Lifeguard pay starts at $15 an hour; pool supervisor pay starts at $18.50 an hour.
