 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Guilford Courthouse National Military Park closed due to storm damage
0 comments
top story

Guilford Courthouse National Military Park closed due to storm damage

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Guilford Courthouse National Military Park

Guilford Courthouse National Military Park

 NELSON KEPLEY STF

GREENSBORO — The Guilford Courthouse National Military Park is temporarily closed due to weekend storm damage. 

Ice caused significant damage to trees in the park, impacting powerlines, trails, the loop tour road and the parking lot at the intersection of Old Battleground and New Garden roads, the National Park Service said in a news release. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Due to the damage posing risks to park visitors, the park facilities and grounds are closed until further notice.

The National Park Service will assess and remove damages before re-opening, according to the release. They did not provide an estimate for when the park might re-open. 

Updates on the park’s operational status will be made throughout the week to the park’s web page and social media.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists discover mysterious new lifeforms deep below Antarctica

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News