Guilford Courthouse National Military Park closed due to storm damage

GREENSBORO — The Guilford Courthouse National Military Park is temporarily closed due to weekend storm damage.

Ice caused significant damage to trees in the park, impacting powerlines, trails, the loop tour road and the parking lot at the intersection of Old Battleground and New Garden roads, the National Park Service said in a news release.

Due to the damage posing risks to park visitors, the park facilities and grounds are closed until further notice.

The National Park Service will assess and remove damages before re-opening, according to the release. They did not provide an estimate for when the park might re-open.

Updates on the park’s operational status will be made throughout the week to the park’s web page and social media.