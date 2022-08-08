Guilford Courthouse National Military Park reopens interior trails to dogs

GREENSBORO — Dogs are now allowed back on interior trails at Guilford Courthouse National Military Park.

On Saturday, the temporary, three-month restriction of dogs on the interior park trails was lifted, park officials announced Monday in a news release.

Dogs temporarily banned from interior trails at Guilford Courthouse National Military Park Park officials say too many dogs are running off leash and too many dog owners aren't cleaning up after their pets.

Over the past three months, new trash cans have been installed along the inner trails to help visitors properly dispose of pet waste and new signage was installed to inform visitors about pet laws and rules within the park.

During the restriction park staff monitored conditions on the trails. While some tickets were issued, there was a dramatic decrease litter in the way of pet waste bags, as well as dogs being off leash.

“During the restriction, park staff were able to educate visitors on the importance of the site, how to responsibly recreate and how recreation can be compatible with the reason for the existence of the park," Aaron LaRocca, park superintendent, said in the news release.

“Park managers always try to strike the balance between recreational uses and stewardship of the natural and cultural resources that are preserved in national parks," LaRocca added.

Even though the temporary restriction has been lifted, it is important to remember that all the pets must be always on a six-foot leash, and all pet waste must be properly disposed of in the provided trash cans, the news release said. Failing to follow these rules can result in fines.

The park will continue to use an adaptive management approach if pet waste and off leash dogs continue to negatively impact the visitor experience and resource management.

Park rangers want to remind visitors that Guilford Courthouse NMP has a B.A.R.K. Ranger program where you can receive a bandana for your pet.

Visitors are encouraged to stop by the visitor center and ask the park ranger for an information card, then take your furry friend on a walk around the park following the rules of B.A.R.K.