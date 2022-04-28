Guilford Courthouse National Military Park to get new superintendent

GREENSBORO — A 16-year veteran with the National Park Service will become superintendent of Guilford Courthouse National Military Park next month.

Aaron LaRocca starts on May 22, the park service said Thursday in a news release.

Since January 2015, he has served as chief of staff at George Washington Memorial Parkway. He has served as acting superintendent of Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine and Hampton National Historic Site, as well as acting chief of partnerships, youth engagement and volunteers for the NPS National Capital Area, the park service said.

The native of Arlington, Virginia, previously spent four years as site manager for Glen Echo Park and Clara Barton National Historic Site and served as supervisory park ranger for the North District of the George Washington Memorial Parkway, the park service said.

In Thursday's news release, LaRocca said it was a great honor to be named superintendent of the Guilford Courthouse National Military Park.

LaRocca began his career with the National Park Service in 2006 as a student working at Arlington House, The Robert E. Lee Memorial while earning his bachelor’s degree in American history from George Mason University in Fairfax.

Guilford Courthouse National Military Park, located off Battleground Avenue, commemorates the Battle of Guilford Courthouse, fought on March 15, 1781.

The Revolutionary War battle pitted Nathanael Greene (namesake of Greensboro) and an army of 4,500 American militia against Lord Charles Cornwallis (namesake of Cornwallis Avenue) and a smaller British army of about 1,900 soldiers.

Greene retreated from battle after a little more than two hours, a move that preserved the strength of his troops. But Cornwallis’ “frail victory,” according to the park’s website, cost him more than 25% of his army.

Weakened by those losses, Cornwallis retreated from the Carolinas and surrendered seven months later in Yorktown to the combined American and French forces, commanded by George Washington.