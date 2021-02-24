 Skip to main content
Guilford Courthouse National Military Park to reopen Thursday
A crew of National Park employees from five other states spent five days clearing debris from the Guilford Courthouse National Military Park in Greensboro. About 70-80 trees fell during recent ice storms, creating hazardous conditions at the park. While people have been using the park during the clean up, it has technically been closed to visitors since Feb. 14. It officially reopens on Thursday.

"There were no accidents, safety incidents or near misses throughout the work," park Superintendent James Hill said Wednesday in a news release. "As a result, we’re able to reopen earlier than expected. We appreciate the public’s patience and cooperation while the clean-up effort was underway.”

Park officials said visitors should still be careful and vigilant as there are still some overhead hazards, such as loose branches and sticks in the tree canopy.

