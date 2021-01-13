Guilford courthouses limit proceedings after Greensboro site deemed COVID-19 'hot spot'

GREENSBORO — The county's two courthouses are further limiting court business after the Guilford County health director designated the Greensboro site as a COVID-19 "hot spot," according to an administrative order released Wednesday.

According to the order, signed by Senior Resident Superior Court Judge John Craig and Chief District Court Judge Teresa Vincent, the courthouse was classified as a hot spot because of the number of COVID-19 positive employees and those exposed to the virus requiring testing and time to quarantine. The order did specify how many employees tested positive.

The health director also recommended restricting access to the courts and building, according to the order.

In response, the judges ordered that courts deemed necessary for due process of law, including first appearances, be held from Wednesday through Tuesday in the Greensboro and High Point courthouses. Exceptions include civil courts in Greensboro courts 2E and 3A and High Point 3A, which will continue to hold remote pre-trial conferences.

The Clerk of Superior Court offices are closed through Tuesday, according to the order, and all courts are set to resume Wednesday.

The judges ordered that jury trials resume in March.

Visit the N.C. Courts website to read the complete administrative order.

