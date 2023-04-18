Guilford County sheriff's deputies responded late Monday night to a situation involving someone refusing authorities' orders to come out of a High Point home.

As a result of the incident in the 1200 block of Blackberry Ridge Drive, the road has been closed to traffic, according to a news release the sheriff's office issued earlier this morning.

A reverse 911 call was made informing residents in the area of the situation.

FOX8 WGHP has attributed reports to a sheriff's lieutenant that deputies were chasing a man on his motorcycle before the man entered the home late Monday night and fired shots at officers.

The sheriff's office has not released additional information. The News & Record has left a message with the office requesting more details.

— This is a developing story.