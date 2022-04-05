Guilford deputies searching for missing 14-year-old Greensboro boy

GREENSBORO — Authorities are asking for the public's help locating a missing teenager who they say may be suffering from a cognitive impairment.
Gauge Keith Marshall, 14, is described as a white male who is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, has short brown hair with blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue shorts and camouflage Croc shoes.
He was last seen in the 7700 block of Sutter Road, according to a Silver Alert issued by the N.C. Center for Missing Persons.
Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy J. Peoples at the Guilford County Sherrif's Office at 336-641-3356.