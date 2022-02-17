Guilford Emergency Management gets new director

GREENSBORO — The new director of the Guilford County Emergency Management Division is a familiar face.

Steven Grose has served as interim director since October. His appointment as director was announced Thursday.

The Emergency Management Division is part of Guilford County's Department of Emergency Services.

Grose replaces Don Campbell, who became chief of staff of the N.C. Division of Emergency Management. Campbell coordinates emergency response across all of the state’s 100 counties.

Grose received his undergraduate degree from High Point University and a Masters of Science in Emergency Management from Jacksonville State University.

He brings with him more than 14 years of public safety experience. He has been employed by Guilford County Emergency Management since 2016.

“Guilford County has been so fortunate to have exemplary leadership of our Emergency Management program since inception, and we are thrilled to have Steven move into this new role to continue that legacy," Jim Albright, Guilford County Emergency Services director, said in Thursday's announcement.