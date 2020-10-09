Guilford, Forsyth among first N.C. urban counties to use new online system for reporting deaths

Guilford County is among the state's largest urban counties that will be the first to use a new online system for reporting death records, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday.

The North Carolina Database Application for Vital Events will launch Oct. 19.

Through the database, North Carolina’s funeral directors, medical certifiers and medical examiners will compile death information electronically, which can then be submitted to local registrars for the creation of a death certificate and then onward to registers of deeds for issuance.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of having accurate vital records available as quickly as possible,” Dr. Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson, North Carolina's director of health, said in a statement. “By accelerating the time to finalize death certificates from more than a month to a matter of days, we will be able to understand and respond to public health trends faster.”

The new database is replacing a manual, paper-driven process that was laborious and sometimes required funeral staff to drive to several offices for death certificates to be registered.

In a statement, state health officials said the new system "will allow for greater efficiency, increased data accuracy and consistency in reporting processes" among other benefits.