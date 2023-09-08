GREENSBORO — The children — about 560 in Guilford County alone — already are traumatized.

They’ve been forced to leave their homes because of suspected abuse or neglect. Or their guardian is incapable of meeting their needs.

But there's not enough foster families available to give these kids a place to feel safe — especially in Guilford County.

“Post-pandemic we have seen about a 23% decrease in available foster homes in the state,” said Shannon Enoch of the Children’s Home Society, North Carolina's largest foster care provider.

There are more than 12,000 children in foster care across the state — but only about 5,000 licensed foster homes.

Before the pandemic, Children’s Home Society was able to place a child about 30% of the time when social workers called.

After the pandemic, that percentage dropped sharply — to about 18%. When that happens, those children sometimes have to be placed outside of the county where they reside. That's what Matt Anderson of the Children’s Home Society told Guilford County commissioners during a work session last summer.

“They can’t stay in their school. They can't stay in their community, close to their siblings, their relatives, their church or whatever the case may be,” Anderson said at the time.

Or they may have to go into a group home — if a spot is even available.

And when nothing is available, the children will even spend a few nights sleeping in the offices of the Guilford County Department of Social Services.

Julie Smith, a Guilford County spokeswoman, said the children are not allowed to go home with social workers, so those workers have to sign up for shifts to cover 24-hour supervision when needed.

“When we don’t have families to be able to meet this need,” Anderson said, “the impact on the child is increased trauma, increased disconnection from their community, their school and their family.”

To help address the problem, Guilford County commissioners approved last August of paying Children’s Home Society $350,000 over two years to recruit, train and license foster families. The agency said it expects to gain 150 new foster families. When Children’s Home Society requested the money, which comes from American Rescue Plan Act funds, the organization had 76 foster families in Guilford County.

The county also is using $1.5 million of ARPA funding to support emergency therapeutic services for foster kids who are experiencing persistent mental illness.

While there is a need for foster care at all levels, Enoch said there is a shortage of therapeutic foster homes and residential treatment facilities for children who have a higher level of needs. She said the median age of children needing foster homes is between 7 and 8 years old.

“We need people who will take older children and sibling groups,” Enoch said. “No one’s desire is for a sibling group to be split, but often that's reality.”

Enoch believes more people would foster children if they were simply aware of the need.

"Our kids are resilient," Enoch said. "They really just need a safe haven and someone that will pour into them and work with them."

Donations also can be made to the county's Family Justice Center, which assists families in crisis or a nonprofit that assists foster families, such as Family Room in Greensboro. That charity provides beds, clothes, toys and other items to foster families.

“Not everyone can be a foster parent, and I understand and I can appreciate that,” Enoch said. “But these kids deserve ... a place to kind of land and heal as they process the traumas that have occurred that resulted in them being removed from their families of origin."