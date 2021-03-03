Guilford health director: COVID-19 fight has something it didn't a year ago — hope

The mall site will offer drive-thru and indoor clinic vaccinations, and Campbell said appointments there are anticipated to open later this week.

With all the good news, Vann still warned that people need to be mindful that the virus is not gone.

But she smiled while acknowledging the accomplishments of her staff, the medical community and scientists in the past year.

“We are living in historical times, not only from the pandemic perspective but also from the advances in science,” she said. “And I’ve just been incredibly humbled by this experience.”

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

