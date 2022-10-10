Guilford health director urges colleges, universities to help prevent spread of COVID-19, monkeypox

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann is urging local colleges and universities to remain vigilant of the potential spread of COVID-19 and monkeypox.

In an open letter, Vann said she wanted to remind schools to take precautions ahead of homecoming events — which typically bring an increased number of visitors to campuses.

Her guidance to schools includes the following:

• Encourage students, staff, faculty and alumni to get a COVID-19 booster dose, which is widely available and is now formulated to protect against more contagious strains of the virus.

• Encourage at-home testing for COVID-19 before and after attending large events to help reduce transmission of the virus. Many facilities offer free at-home test kits.

• Promote Monkeypox education. "Knowing more about the monkeypox disease, how it spreads, and how it can be prevented is a great way to ensure people can protect themselves and others," Vann said in her letter. "While cases in Guilford County are lower than other parts of the state and country – gatherings that include many out-of-town guests can increase the risk of transmission."

• Although masking and social distancing are no longer required, such safety practices can reduce the spread of COVID-19 and monkeypox.

For more information online, visit guilfordcountync.gov.