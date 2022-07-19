Guilford officials: Person found to be infected with monkeypox; 20 total for state

GREENSBORO — Local health officials provided more details Tuesday about a case involving someone testing positive in Guilford County for the monkeypox virus.

The person is a resident of another state and information about when the testing was completed is not being released to protect patient privacy, according to a spokeswoman for the Guilford County Health Department. Positive cases are reported in a person’s county of residence, so this case will not be added to North Carolina’s count — which was 20 as of Tuesday.

“We can confirm that all isolation and infection prevention guidance is currently being observed and implemented,” Kenya Smith Godette, communications manager for Guilford’s health department, said in an email.

The case was first mentioned by Dr. Iulia Vann, director of the county health department, when asked for an update about monkeypox during a recent meeting of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners.

The health department is working to educate providers and the community about monkeypox symptoms, prevention and treatment.

Monkeypox symptoms are similar to that of smallpox but milder, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms can include: fever, headache, muscle aches and backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion and a rash that can look like pimples or blisters.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services states on its website that “the virus does not spread easily between people, but transmission can occur through contact with body fluids, monkeypox sores, items that have been contaminated with fluids or sores (clothing, bedding, etc.) or through respiratory droplets following prolonged face-to-face contact.”

If someone suspects they have monkeypox or have been exposed, they should call their doctor immediately, describe their symptoms and request to be tested, according to local health department officials.

“They should always call and set an appointment when possible and refrain from simply walking into a clinic,” Godette said. “The health care providers need notice to make sure their clinics remain safe for other patients.”

Vann told commissioners last week that she felt like her team was prepared to address any monkeypox cases. She said Guilford is working with Forsyth County, which is the closest of seven counties across North Carolina with an initial vaccine supply allocated by the federal government.

Cone Health also is working with area county health departments to prepare for any monkeypox cases. As of Tuesday morning, Cone Health providers have yet to see a case, spokesman Doug Allred said in an email.

On its website, the DHHS is tracking and displaying the number of monkeypox cases across the state. Other details can be found on the CDC website at cdc.gov.