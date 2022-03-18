Guilford health officials say bat found in Greensboro tested positive for rabies

GREENSBORO — Guilford County public health officials have confirmed the second case of rabies this year.

A bat found on Carrieland Drive in Greensboro tested positive for the rabies virus on March 15, according to a news release from the Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services.

North Carolina law requires that all domestic pets (cats, dogs, and ferrets), whether living inside or outside, be vaccinated for rabies.

Supervising pets when they are outdoors could prevent contact with wild animals and lessen the possibility of rabies exposure, officials say.

Other tips to avoid exposure include:

• Avoid direct contact with wildlife, dead or alive. Do not approach, try to play with, touch, rescue or treat any wildlife. If you find a sick or injured animal, contact Animal Control at 336-641-5990.

• Avoid any animal displaying unnatural behavior. Wild animals are not usually friendly so be very careful if they approach you.

• Do not try to separate fighting animals.

• Feed your pets indoors. Leaving food outside will attract dogs, cats, and other wildlife into your yard.

• Report all stray animals to Animal Control at 336-641-5990 in Greensboro and 336-883-3224 in High Point. Stray animals may not have current rabies vaccinations.

• If a person is bitten by an animal (domestic or stray), wash the bitten area immediately with soap and water, seek medical attention, and report the bite to local Animal Control Officers.

For more information on rabies prevention, contact Guilford County Animal Services at 336-641-2506 or visit guilfordcountync.gov/our-county/animal-services.