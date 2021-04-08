Guilford health officials urge parents to accompany minors getting their COVID-19 shots

The county is still seeing some deaths from the January and February spike in cases, Vann added.

COVID-19 testing also is slowing down in the county. Vann encouraged people who have gathered with others outside of their household or who have been in “high risk” situations where masks weren’t worn to get tested, even if they’re asymptomatic.

“You may not have symptoms, but you can still be infected and you can still affect others,” she said.

She attributed the recent rise in the county’s positivity rate, which stood at 6.7% Wednesday, to more people getting tested who already are exhibiting signs of the disease.

As for variants to the disease, such as the highly contagious strain first identified in the United Kingdom, Vann said neither the county nor the state is equipped to determine how widespread it is here.

“So we don’t have a very clear picture of what is the number of variants in the community,” she said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta tests randomized samples to determine the spread of variants. On Wednesday, the CDC announced the UK variant is now the most common lineage circulating in the United States.

All three vaccines have shown they provide adequate protection against this variant, federal health officials have said.

