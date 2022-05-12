Guilford healthcare workers, first responders receive a poem of thanks

GREENSBORO — ArtsGreensboro wanted to thank Guilford County's healthcare workers and first responders for their service throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

So ArtsGreensboro — the city's largest public and private alliance dedicated to sustaining the local arts economy — commissioned a poem from Lavinia C. Jackson to express that thanks.

On Thursday, ArtsGreensboro and Jackson presented that poem to Cone Health workers, Guilford Metro 911 dispatchers and Guilford County EMS first responders.

Laura Way, ArtsGreensboro president and chief executive officer, gave each organization's leader a framed copy of Jackson's poem, as well as 13,575 wallet-sized copies for all employees of the three organizations.

Of that, 13,000 will be mailed to Cone Health employees, 475 distributed to EMS first responders and 100 to the 911 dispatchers.

Leaders of the three organizations expressed gratitude to ArtsGreensboro, and to each other.

"I am filled with gratitude today for this project around gratitude," said Dr. Mary Jo Cagle, Cone Health chief executive officer and executive vide president.

She spoke to an audience that included other Cone Health and ArtsGreensboro representatives; as well as Melanie Neal, executive director of Guilford Metro 911, and Jim Albright, director of Guilford County Emergency Services.

The project cost ArtsGreensboro's operating budget $4,400 to commission Jackson, pay for a videographer to film Jackson reciting it, and finance the printing, Way said.

Cagle, Albright and Neal explained the significance of ArtsGreensboro's gesture.

"The first year that we had gone through this, we had a lot of gratitude expressed and thanks and it was overwhelming," Cagle said.

"Then as this wore on, we all became tired of it," Cagle said. "We got that. But it got expressed often to all of our healthcare workers, often as frustration, anger, and our folks who are trying to save people’s lives were lashed out at. That was very difficult for our teams."

As EMS sees a little surge in the pandemic again, Albright added. "Trying to motivate people to continue to come back to work to serve on the front lines every day is becoming more and more difficult."

When ArtsGreensboro heard the organizations' concerns, it wondered what to do, Way said.

"Art has special powers," Way said. "It is a magical instrument that can save lives. It can help people heal, hope and take in that very deep breath you need to move forward. That’s what this poem will do for you."

Neal and Albright echoed Cagle's expression of thanks.

"This is exactly the dose of medicine that we needed," Cagle said.

Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.

