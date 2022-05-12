Guilford healthcare workers receive a poem of thanks

GREENSBORO — ArtsGreensboro wanted to thank Guilford County's first responders for their service throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

So ArtsGreensboro — the largest public and private alliance dedicated to sustaining the local arts economy — commissioned a poem from Lavinia C. Jackson to express that thanks.

On Thursday, ArtsGreensboro and Jackson presented that poem to Cone Health workers, 911 dispatchers and EMS first responders.

Laura Way, ArtsGreensboro president and chief executive officer, gave each organization a framed copy of Jackson's poem, as well as 13,000 wallet-sized copies for all employees.

The presentation took place at the Cone Health Administrative Services Building on Green Valley Road.

Among Cone Health officials attending Dr. Mary Jo Cagle, CEO and executive vice president, and Michelle Schneider, vice president and chief philanthropy officer.

Others included Melanie Neal, executive director of Guilford Metro 911, and Jim Albright, director of Guilford County Emergency Services.

