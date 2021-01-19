Guilford investigating complaints about Greensboro club's benefit for COVID-19 victim after photo appears to show mostly maskless crowd

Anita Ramachandran, spokeswoman for the Guilford County Health Department, said late Tuesday that one of the department's environmental health managers has been fielding calls about The Blind Tiger.

On Wednesday, a representative of the county health department will go to the venue to investigate and speak with owners, said Melvin "Skip" Alston, chairman of the county Board of Commissioners.

Guilford County is the local enforcement agency for COVID-19 rules.

Alston said that he had seen Facebook video of the event. From what he had seen, "that's a very unhealthy atmosphere and it's prime for people catching the coronavirus."

The county health director told him that the club called it a religious service, and therefore rules about attendance and square footage did not apply.

But patrons did not wear masks or socially distance, Alston said. He said he saw only one person with a mask in the video.

"I think they are calling it a memorial service from a technical standpoint just to get around the ordinance," Alston said. "We know people are going to try to look for loopholes and … we have to try to close all of those loopholes."