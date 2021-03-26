Guilford leaders considering 'fifth quarter' for high school students who are failing

Oakley was not sure how many weeks it might last. She said the district is still waiting to see what legislation the General Assembly might pass concerning summer learning.

Other summer programming possibilities could include small group instruction for elementary and middle school students in reading and math, and programs for students who are homeless, incarcerated or with special needs.

District leaders would also like to bring back the Summer Arts Institute for K-12 students and camps for rising kindergarteners who are learning English.

Additionally, district leaders want to continue and expand the tutoring they have put in place for students who are falling behind. They expect tutoring to be a primary strategy in making up the learning loss that’s occurred for many during the pandemic.

Another major area the district is considering: a new calendar for “restart schools,” which have been granted additional flexibility by the state as they attempt to improve academic performance.

They are looking at the possibility of restart school students alternating nine weeks of learning with three weeks of break between quarters. During break weeks some students could get extra help and staff could get extra training. Summers would be shorter for these schools.