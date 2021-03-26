Guilford leaders considering 'fifth quarter' for high school students who are failing

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools leaders are considering a “fifth quarter” option as one of an array of possible new strategies to help students catch up from academic setbacks suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Remote learning only really worked for a very small group of students,” said Whitney Oakley, the district’s chief academic officer. “The vast majority of students lost ground.”
Schools administrators discussed the ideas with the Guilford County Board of Education at a meeting on Thursday night. They expected to bring recommendations to the next school board meeting on April 13.
The term “fifth quarter” might sound strange, but it comes from the fact that the school year is usually divided into four grading periods. School leaders said they are considering offering the extra learning period this summer to students who are failing courses needed to graduate.
The idea would be for teachers to work with those students in order to improve their grades to passing.
If district leaders go forward with the plan, they anticipate it would be offered at all the traditional high schools and they expect to provide bus transportation and meals. Students enrolled in the district’s early and middle colleges could go to the high school in their attendance zone.
Oakley was not sure how many weeks it might last. She said the district is still waiting to see what legislation the General Assembly might pass concerning summer learning.
Other summer programming possibilities could include small group instruction for elementary and middle school students in reading and math, and programs for students who are homeless, incarcerated or with special needs.
District leaders would also like to bring back the Summer Arts Institute for K-12 students and camps for rising kindergarteners who are learning English.
Additionally, district leaders want to continue and expand the tutoring they have put in place for students who are falling behind. They expect tutoring to be a primary strategy in making up the learning loss that’s occurred for many during the pandemic.
Another major area the district is considering: a new calendar for “restart schools,” which have been granted additional flexibility by the state as they attempt to improve academic performance.
They are looking at the possibility of restart school students alternating nine weeks of learning with three weeks of break between quarters. During break weeks some students could get extra help and staff could get extra training. Summers would be shorter for these schools.
The district has 16 restart schools. The board agreed on Thursday to apply for “restart” status for eight more schools: Alderman Elementary, Montlieu Elementary, Oak View Elementary, Sedgefield Elementary, Eastern Middle, Swann Middle, Western Middle and Smith High.
Finally, district leaders said, if given permission by the state, they would like to allow students in kindergarten, sixth grade and ninth grade to start one week early next school year.
Oakley said the strategies they look to deploy are based on national evidence about what’s most effective, but warned board members Thursday night that none of it is a quick fix.
“This is a long runway,” she said. “It is going to take years to get the learning back.”
