Guilford official: The Blind Tiger can host live music — if COVID-19 rules are followed

GREENSBORO — Live music shows can continue at The Blind Tiger — if the club follows rules to prevent the spread of COVID-19, a Guilford County health department manager said Wednesday.
"They have to operate under some very tight parameters," said Paula Cox, a county environmental health manager. "So we need to ensure that there are safety steps in place to make sure that those parameters are met."
After receiving complaints about maskless patrons during a Sunday concert, Cox visited the popular live music club on Spring Garden Street Wednesday to ensure that requirements are met to stem the spread of the deadly respiratory disease.
Efforts to reach Cox later Wednesday were unsuccessful.
Don "Doc" Beck, the club's general manager, responded to questions via email. He said after Cox's visit that "we are doing everything we should be doing to be open. As long we can ensure the safety of our customers/staff we will remain open."
Cox's visit followed multiple complaints after a photo on Facebook showed what appeared to be a mostly maskless crowd at a Sunday memorial concert benefiting the family of a COVID-19 victim.
The heath department had not received any complaints about the club until this week, Cox said.
Sunday's event raised money for the family of the late Bill McQueen, who died from the coronavirus.
A photo of Sunday's event posted on The Blind Tiger's Facebook page showed concert attendees both standing and seated around high-top tables. Faces that could be seen in the photo, which has since been deleted, were without face coverings.
Cox said that the club owner told her that Sunday's event was considered a memorial service.
State guidelines for religious services recommend — but don't require — at least a 6-foot distance between groups from different households, and the wearing of face coverings when they're within 6 feet.
But Beck said that masks were required at Sunday's event, unless the person was sitting.
"Multiple family and friends gathered at the stage with no masks during the prayers," Beck said in the email.
Beck said the club requires patrons to wear a face covering (or receive one for free) and make sure their hands are sanitized before entering.
Once customers enter, they must go to a table that is placed 6 feet from other parties.
If they move from the table, they have to wear a face covering and sanitize their hands, Beck said.
"We try our best to make sure our patrons follow nc.gov/covid19 guidelines," he said via email.
On Wednesday, Cox said she planned to look at the club's procedures to ensure that it followed social-distancing requirements, had proper signage and places for customers to wash their hands.
She was checking the The Blind Tiger's capacity with the county fire marshal to ensure that the club complied. Beck said in August that capacity had been reduced from 500 to about 125.
Cox said she wants to look ahead.
The club presents shows mostly on weekends. Slippery When Wet, a Bon Jovi tribute band, will perform Friday night.
"My concern is events that are coming up," she said, "to make sure that they are looking at following all of the protocols required."
