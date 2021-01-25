Guilford officials hoping for a 'reliable' stream of vaccine as they seek a mass vaccination site in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — As they seek a "steady and reliable" stream of COVID-19 vaccine doses after shortages forced the cancellation of more than 10,000 appointments, Guilford County and Greensboro officials also want a mass vaccination site here.
“We’re the third largest county in the state. We’re the most centralized county also in the state. So if you’re going to have a megasite, this is the place to have it,” said Melvin “Skip” Alston, chairman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, at a news conference Monday.
Meanwhile, health officials are trying to secure the vaccine promised to those who secured appointments. Cone Health had to cancel approximately 10,000 appointments this week and the Guilford County health department came up short for about 385 appointments as well, Alston said. The health department hopes to receive about 500 doses on Thursday to make up for that, he said.
People with appointments scheduled for Monday were still able to receive their vaccinations as planned at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center, but those with appointments later in the week have to wait until more doses of the vaccine are received.
At Monday's news conference at the Greensboro Coliseum, Alston said the county still doesn't know exactly what transpired and led to the unexpected shortage.
The federal government is responsible for assigning states the number of vaccines to be distributed, Alston said. The state then tells the federal government where to ship those vaccines.
Somewhere along the way, there was a "hiccup," said Alston, a Democrat.
"Right now we are at the mercy of the federal government," Alston said, "because the state is at the mercy of the federal government. The federal government thought they had millions of doses on hand — and come to find out, they do not have it."
Adding to the anger of Triad leaders is the fact that there was an event beginning Friday at Charlotte Motor Speedway where some 16,000 doses were available and a future event is planned at Bank of America Stadium, where the Carolina Panthers play.
State officials said Saturday they're in the difficult position of balancing broad distribution with an urgent need to clear their shelves of vaccine or face the threat that the federal government won't supply more doses.
Mayor Nancy Vaughan said the city doesn't want to dwell on any missteps in the past. Instead, she and Alston stressed the importance of having a "megasite" in Guilford County to rollout the vaccine.
"The Greensboro Coliseum is centrally located in North Carolina right off an interstate," Vaughan said. "It is a flexible facility with large parking lots and multiple large convention-style meeting rooms. ... It is the perfect location for statewide distribution or a high capacity clinic."
Along with having an ideal location to administer vaccinations, Alston said funding isn't an issue, either. The county has set aside enough money in its budget to handle the pandemic, and also has enough staff to handle however many vaccinations the county is tasked with administering.
Alston said the only problem Guilford has is getting the vaccine.
“We’re not pointing a finger at anyone,” Alston said. “Not the governor and not the feds.”
But Alston wants to make sure Guilford County is being treated fairly and receives its share of the state’s allotted doses. He said he and other officials have been in touch with state and federal representatives, trying to ensure Guilford isn’t left out.
Guilford County also is entering the next phase of vaccinations — supplying those who received their first dose of the vaccine three or four weeks ago with the second dose. Alston said he doesn't think administering second doses of the vaccine should be a problem here, but given how disjointed the process has proven to be thus far, "nothing is set is stone."
Looking ahead, people whose appointments for the first dose of the vaccine that were called off this week will be first in line once the county receives additional doses. The county hopes to know how many doses it will receive for next week by Thursday.
"We have many disappointed and frustrated residents whose appointments were canceled and are now wait-listed to a date unknown," Vaughan said.
The county is ready, she said, to be part of statewide solution.
"We have to protect the health of our residents. We have to protect struggling businesses. We have to get our students back into classrooms."