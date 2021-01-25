Guilford officials hoping for a 'reliable' stream of vaccine as they seek a mass vaccination site in Greensboro

Alston said the only problem Guilford has is getting the vaccine.

“We’re not pointing a finger at anyone,” Alston said. “Not the governor and not the feds.”

But Alston wants to make sure Guilford County is being treated fairly and receives its share of the state’s allotted doses. He said he and other officials have been in touch with state and federal representatives, trying to ensure Guilford isn’t left out.

Guilford County also is entering the next phase of vaccinations — supplying those who received their first dose of the vaccine three or four weeks ago with the second dose. Alston said he doesn't think administering second doses of the vaccine should be a problem here, but given how disjointed the process has proven to be thus far, "nothing is set is stone."

Looking ahead, people whose appointments for the first dose of the vaccine that were called off this week will be first in line once the county receives additional doses. The county hopes to know how many doses it will receive for next week by Thursday.

"We have many disappointed and frustrated residents whose appointments were canceled and are now wait-listed to a date unknown," Vaughan said.

The county is ready, she said, to be part of statewide solution.