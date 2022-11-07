Guilford Schools new career program isn't actually for students ... but their parents

GREENSBORO — Parents and guardians of Guilford County Schools students can get free career training in information technology from a unique program the district is offering.

CompTIA, a nonprofit trade association, will provide the training. The district plans to serve up to 40 adults, in two groups of 20, for its first 12-week session. Any parents beyond that who register will go on a waiting list and possibly be able to attend a second 12-week session.

Parents who complete the training will be qualified to test for industry certification exams. The district is also partnering with GuilfordWorks, the county's workforce development board, which will provide childcare along with individualized coaching for the parents.

The program represents a new move for Guilford County Schools in providing career education for parents. About 200 have already signed up for informational web meetings, according to Eboni Chillis, the district's chief innovation officer. The second of those information sessions is on Wednesday.

WANT TO GO? Guilford County Schools is holding an information session on Wednesday at noon over Zoom for parents interested in the district's free, 12-week IT career training. To register for the meeting, visit: https://gcsnc.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAkceyrrT8tEtK60F-wVuGW9WtB5bFlad9S.

Chillis said she thought the district's efforts could potentially inspire others. The idea came from discussing child poverty rates in Guilford County and what the district might do to break down racial wealth gaps. District leaders thought career training for parents might help them land higher-paying jobs.

According to Chillis, technology-related employment in North Carolina is expected to grow by 3% this year — a major reason for the district choosing to offer IT training.

Once the sessions are over, Chillis said the district will evaluate the program.

Money for the program comes from the federal COVID-19 stimulus dollars the district received.

The training will take place starting Nov. 14. Classes will be held in the new cybersecurity labs at Northeast High School and Kearns Academy, where high school students learn during the day.

Chillis said the district is hopeful that being in those labs will be inspiring to parents.

"We can put them in a place where they can hopefully imagine themselves in computer and information sciences," she said.