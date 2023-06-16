GREENSBORO — Guilford County commissioners reworked a proposed budget to find $15.4 million more for K-12 schools while keeping the county’s property tax the same.

By a vote of 8-1, the Board of Commissioners voted on Thursday night to approve a $926.5 million budget for fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1. It is about $65.5 million more than what was approved for the fiscal year 2023 budget.

Next year’s budget maintains a tax rate of 73.05 cents per $100 of property valuation. For a $250,000 house, this would mean a tax bill of $1,826.25.

The budget includes a total of 2,938.3 positions — a net increase of 36.1 positions, according to a county news release. This is equivalent to about 5.3 positions per 1,000 residents, which the county said is among the lowest position-to-resident ratios in the state.

Commissioners heeded the pleas of classified school employees — such as bus drivers, teacher assistants and custodians — who rallied and packed the commissioners’ chambers two weeks ago seeking money for pay increases.

Commissioner James Upchurch, who voted against the budget plan, said the county tax rate is too high and that there needed to be a long-term plan to fund employee wages.

“Every commissioner’s district got something in the budget,” said Melvin “Skip” Alston, who chairs the board. “It’s about our people and our citizens getting something.”

Under the adopted budget, Guilford County Schools will receive $395 million — or nearly half of the county’s operating budget. Commissioners reduced the annual school capital maintenance budget to $6.5 million instead of $10 million.

Superintendent Whitney Oakley praised the cooperation between the county and the school district.

“We will be able to implement 40% of our new compensation model to align classified pay ranges with the current labor market,” Oakley said.

GTCC also received an additional $500,000, bringing its total operating budget to slightly more than $20 million.

Commissioners also included $319,250 to add five additional positions to the county's tax department. Tax Director Ben Chavis said the positions were needed to conduct the next property revaluation in 2026, as well as an auditor for tax-exempt properties.

Residents in the Colfax Fire District, which will be served by the Kernersville Fire and Rescue Department beginning July 1, will see their tax rate increase by 1.69 cents to 13.59 cents per $100 of property value.

Commissioners also cut spending to various departments by $500,000 and added nearly $7 million due to projected revenue increases.

They also provided $255,000 for community-based organizations for a total of $1.9 million. This includes $140,000 for the town of Oak Ridge to repair ramps for the disabled and to complete security improvements.

Other budget highlights include:

• $12.2 million for staff recruitment and retention through the county’s competitive pay plan and reinstatement of performance-based merit increases.

• $5 million to add 59 positions to the Department of Health and Human Services in preparation for the expansion of Medicaid. Approximately 200,000 Guilford County residents are expected to qualify for Medicaid under the upcoming statewide expansion.

• $3.5 million for mental health and medical services for people in the Greensboro and High Point jails and the Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

• $1.1 million to add 10 school nurses.

• $600,000 to implement a new specialized Child and Family Support and Early Intervention Team of seven social workers and staff. This team will work with community groups and service providers to improve child safety and address the disproportional representation of children and families of color in the welfare system.

• $575,000 to support efforts to reduce infant mortality and improve infant well-being, especially among communities of color.

• $550,000 for the Minority and Women Business Enterprise Department to establish a Capital Access Program to provide financial support to small businesses owned by minorities and women.

• $430,000 to increase access to health care through a mobile clinic.

Commissioner Mary Beth Murphy said she was “incredibly proud” of the budget.

“We accomplished a tremendous amount with very limited resources,” she said.