Guilford schools to bring back middle, high school students full-time

GREENSBORO — For the first time in more than a year, Guilford County Schools will offer in-person instruction five days a week at all grade levels.
On April 19, middle and high school students who have been learning two days a week in person and three days a week remotely will return to a full week of in-person instruction for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic last March.
Secondary school students who have been learning remotely, and not participating in the hybrid learning, will remain in remote learning with their home schools or district virtual academies through the end of the year. Guilford County Schools is not accepting new requests for in-person learning, according to a news release from the district.
The surprise announcement came a few weeks after Superintendent Sharon Contreras said she thought it would be “very unlikely” for the district to expand in-person learning for these students this school year due to logistical challenges, although she promised then to keep looking at options to make it work.
Spokesman Janson Silvers said Wednesday the district is now confident it can provide a full week of instruction.
“We’ve got six weeks here where we are trying to do as much in-person learning as we can,” he said referring to the time from April 19 until the end of the school year.
According to Silvers, the district timed the reopening to make sure that employees who chose to be vaccinated when first given the opportunity in late February would be at least two weeks past their second COVID-19 shot.
In-person students still will likely have some days where they learn from home. The district has scheduled several days where middle or high school students would learn remotely to free up space in school buildings for SAT tests for eleventh-graders or for standardized tests for students who are typically learning remotely.
Also on April 19, the district will stop requiring students to attest to their health and have their temperature taken prior to entering school buildings. These changes are in keeping with updates to state health protocols, according to the district news release.
In its news release Wednesday, the district said the change to five days a week of classroom instruction for middle and high school students was made possible by new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
According to the news release, “with masking requirements in place, the CDC and the NCDHHS now say that schools can place students 3 feet apart when desks are facing in the same direction.”
Actually, the CDC did call for at least 3 feet of social distancing in elementary classrooms. And the agency said the same for middle and high schools in areas of low, moderate or substantial community transmission.
However, the agency also said in areas of high community transmission, middle and high school students should be 6 feet apart.
The CDC on Wednesday listed the community transmission rate in Guilford County as “high” on its data tracker.
In an email, Silvers said that the district is responding to the “somewhat contradictory” guidelines with more restrictive protocols for certain situations, like performing arts classes, for example.
He said 6 feet of teaching space will continue to be maintained at the front of classrooms. Also, if students are spaced less than 6 feet apart in a classroom they will not be able to eat lunch at the same time. Instead, he said, students will have to split the time, with half eating while their classmates wear masks and then alternating.
Silvers also wrote that district staff consulted with officials from the county health department as well as with the ABC Science Collaborative — a group of coronavirus experts from Duke University — prior to making the decision. He said that according to the local health department’s COVID-19 dashboard, Guilford County is currently at a 6.7% COVID-19 test positivity rate.
“If you look at the CDC’s revised indicator and thresholds for community transmission, that puts us in the ‘moderate’ category,” he wrote.
Based on the changes to the CDC’s guidance, Guilford County Schools also dropped its distancing requirements for elementary school students from 6 feet to 3 feet.
On Tuesday, the district brought back more than 400 elementary school students who had been on waiting lists for in-person learning, due to lack of space at their schools when the 6-foot rule was in place.
Now, there are more than 47,800 students from pre-K to 12th grade who are back in the classroom.
“Our goal has always been to educate the maximum number of students in person for the greatest amount of time possible while keeping students and staff healthy and safe,” Contreras said in the news release. “The success of our elementary schools and the smooth reentry of our middle and high school students have given us the confidence to move forward with this change, as we begin the long process of helping students recover some of the learning losses we’ve seen this year.”
Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.