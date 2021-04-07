Guilford schools will bring back middle and high school students full-time starting April 19

Actually, the CDC did call for at least 3 feet of social distancing in elementary classrooms. And the agency said the same for middle and high schools in areas of low, moderate or substantial community transmission.

However, the agency also said in areas of high community transmission, middle and high school students should be 6 feet apart.

The CDC on Wednesday listed the community transmission rate in Guilford County as "high" on its data tracker.

In an email, Silvers said that the district is responding to the "somewhat contradictory" guidelines with more restrictive protocols for certain situations, like performing arts classes, for example.

He said 6 feet of teaching space will continue to be maintained at the front of classrooms. Also, if students are spaced less than 6 feet apart in a classroom they will not be able to eat lunch at the same time. Instead, he said, students will have to split the time, with half eating while their classmates wear masks and then alternating.