Guilford sheriff says deputies are 'prepared' to keep the peace on Inauguration Day

GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office says it's prepared for any potential unrest that may result from the impending inauguration of Joe Biden.

Following the events at the Capitol building on Jan. 6, fear that similar attacks on government buildings could occur on Inauguration Day has spread across the nation.

During a virtual meeting with media on Tuesday, Sheriff Danny Rogers said it's the department's priority to keep residents safe in the coming days.

"We’re not just focused on protecting the governmental plaza or the governmental buildings. We’ll do that. But our concern is making sure the entire community is safe," Rogers said.

He said he has no issue if people choose to protest.

"We do believe in peaceful protesting," Rogers said. But he added: "We will not have any disruption or any damage of property or persons."

Rogers said the sheriff's office monitors online chatter about potential threats. He said it's unfortunate there are "hate groups" that want to use violence.

"We’re not targeting anybody," he said, "but we will not have anyone else targeted either by any hate crimes or hate groups."

Rogers didn't explicitly say if more deputies will be assigned to shifts or what other measures the department will take to maintain order, but did say that deputies are "prepared to do what needs to be done" in the case of unrest.

