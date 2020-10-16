Guilford sheriff's office investigating after woman found unresponsive in jail later dies

GREENSBORO — Officials are investigating after a woman found unresponsive in a holding cell at the jail early Friday later died, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office said.

Detention staff found 24-year-old Anna Chris Dominguez unresponsive inside a holding cell about 5:15 a.m., according to the sheriff's office. Detention staff rendered aid before Dominguez was transported to Moses Cone Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 6:18 a.m., the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said Greensboro police officers arrested Dominguez about 1 a.m. on charges of driving while intoxicated, operating a vehicle with no insurance, misdemeanor simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and driving a motor vehicle with no registration.

The sheriff's office said that, due to her level of intoxication, the magistrates office ordered Dominguez into custody at the jail, requesting she be brought back at noon or when sober enough for a hearing and to sign a written promise to appear.

She entered the jail at 2:20 a.m., about four hours before she died, according to the sheriff's office.