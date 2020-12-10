 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Guilford sheriff's office seeks public's help finding missing man
0 comments
top story

Guilford sheriff's office seeks public's help finding missing man

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
john lettera

Lettera

GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in finding a missing man. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

John Lettera was last seen Wednesday around noon, passing a construction site on Burlington Road at Birch Creek Road, heading westbound toward Greensboro, the sheriff's office said in a news release. 

Lettera was reportedly wearing a tan jacket, blue jeans and carrying a drawstring bag. 

Anyone who sees Lettera is asked to contact the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office at 336-641-3355 or call 911.

0 comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News