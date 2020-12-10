Guilford sheriff's office seeks public's help finding missing man

GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in finding a missing man.
John Lettera was last seen Wednesday around noon, passing a construction site on Burlington Road at Birch Creek Road, heading westbound toward Greensboro, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
Lettera was reportedly wearing a tan jacket, blue jeans and carrying a drawstring bag.
Anyone who sees Lettera is asked to contact the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office at 336-641-3355 or call 911.
