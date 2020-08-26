GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office has seen dramatic increases this year in applications for concealed carry and pistol purchase permits.
The combination of high demand, and precautions taken to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 that limited processing of permits, have led to an average processing time for those permits of about 90 days, the sheriff's office said Wednesday in a news release.
Between April 1-July 27 last year, the were 2,446 applications for pistol permits, the sheriff's office said. In the same time frame this year, there have been 8,555 applications, a 250% increase, the sheriff's office said.
Concealed carry permit applications also increased, although not at the same pace. There were 1,706 permits issued last year during that time period and 2,593 in that time frame this year. That's a nearly 52% increase.
Part of the process to get a concealed carry permit includes submitting fingerprints. However, the sheriff's office said it has fallen behind on processing fingerprints because during the first months of the pandemic there wasn't enough personal protective equipment to protect employees so fingerprinting was suspended from March 17 until May 30.
The sheriff's office said it made several changes once fingerprinting resumed on June 1 to help address the delays in processing for both concealed carry and pistol purchase permits.
They included approving overtime, reassigning personnel and volunteers to help with parts of the process, going to online/mail renewal system, directing callers to a person to answer frequently asked questions, nearly doubling fingerprinting appointments to 40 per day and adding an extra day for fingerprinting to the weekly schedule.
The sheriff's office said the new measures have already made an impact. While fingerprinting appointments go into December, they had been scheduled as far out as March 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.