Guilford voters talk about what brought them out to this election

Update 12:43 p.m.

GREENSBORO — At Memorial Presbyterian Church, there's been a steady stream of voters, election officials said.

However, the line hasn't been long like during early voting on Friday, when people said they waited over an hour at Lewis Recreation Center, said Keith Kessler, chief judge for the precinct at Memorial Presbyterian on McKnight Mill Road.

"My impression is that it's going very smoothly," Kessler said Tuesday morning as people filed past to vote, adding that he thinks the turnout is higher than typical.

Across the room, Denese Johnson-Squire sat watching what was happening at the precinct. Johnson-Squire is one of the county's election observers for the Democratic Party.

Observers can be assigned to a single precinct, like Johnson-Squire, or serve as a floater who can stop in at multiple sites.

Kessler said a Republican observer stopped by earlier in the day and asked about the number of voters and if there had been any problems.

Johnson-Squire said she hadn't seen any issues.

"They are organized and so positive with the public," she said of the precinct's workers.

Johnson-Squire said that over the years she has worked various jobs at the polls, everything from handing out pamphlets to manning the phones to acting as an observer.

She said she feels called to do the work, thanks to her mother Virginia Johnson, who also volunteered during elections and for many other community functions.

Her mother instilled two things in her children, Johnson-Squire said.

"We had to participate in this process, and we had to get an education."

Horace Tarpley, 68, also said he feels compelled to vote and he encourages younger family members to participate.

"I just feel like our democracy is at stake," Tarpley said about voting in this election. "It's a privilege to vote. It's an honor to vote."

He brought 18-year-old nephew Ahmad Hogan to cast his very first ballot on Tuesday.

"It was a little bit rocky," said Hogan, who ended up having to cast a provisional ballot.

He said he saw a lot of ads but didn't do too much more research before voting, which he described as "pretty chill."

William May, 69, also said he had to vote Tuesday because of his concerns over the direction of the country, especially the state of the economy and inflation.

"All the things that are wrong in the country the last two years, that's what I want to change with my vote," he said. "That's what brought me out."

GREENSBORO — Voting has started in the midterm election and runs through 7:30 tonight.

Some key points to remember:

• You MUST vote in your precinct. Find a list of Guilford County precincts here.

• You MUST already be registered to vote. Check your status here.

• Do NOT take a picture of your voted ballot; that is against N.C. law.

If you are voting by absentee ballot, your ballot may be delivered in person today or mailed and postmarked by today at the latest.

• You may deliver it in person to the Guilford County Board of Elections office in Greensboro (301 W. Market St.) or High Point (325 E. Russell Ave.) by 5 p.m. today.

• Do NOT drop it off at a precinct voting location today.

• Mailed-in absentee ballots received after 5 p.m. today will be counted only if they are postmarked on or before Election Day and received by mail no later than 5 p.m. on Monday.

Find out more about absentee ballots here.

Below is a composite sample ballot, which means it shows all of the races for Guilford County. However, ballots will differ based on which district a voter lives in. You can see what your ballot will look like here.