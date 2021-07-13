 Skip to main content
Guilford's COVID-19 vaccination van hits the road for the first time Wednesday
Guilford County's specially fitted bus for administering the COVID-19 vaccine is making its way into neighborhoods.

 Courtesy of Guilford County

Iulia Vann, director of Guilford County Public Health Department, explains how their new bus will help bring vaccines to the people.

GREENSBORO — Guilford County's new specially-fitted bus for COVID-19 vaccinations is hitting the road this week for the first time, according to a news release from the county health department.

The mobile clinic will be at the Greensboro Farmer’s Market (501 Yanceyville St.) from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

On Friday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the unit will be at Colt's Run Apartments (3909 Winter Garden Lane).

Free COVID-19 vaccinations are available to anyone 12 and older and vaccinations will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

The $120,000 vehicle — with $50,000 more in upgrades and equipment— was purchased with federal CARES Act money.

A soft launch for the mobile unit was held last week at the health department's building on Maple Street, with shots given to Guilford County staff and clients.

Recipients may select from the following vaccines:

• Moderna (two-dose vaccine approved for ages 18 and older).

• Pfizer (two-dose vaccine approved for ages 12 and older).

• Johnson & Johnson (single-dose vaccine approved for ages 18 and older).

No identification is required and recipients should prepare for a 15- to 30-minute observation period outdoors under the van's awning.

Individuals receiving the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines also will be scheduled for their second dose.

For a complete list of vaccination locations, go to YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov.

