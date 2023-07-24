GREENSBORO — A father and son are in custody after a close-quarter gunfight with law enforcement officers.

Deputies with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said they were serving a drug-related search warrant on Thursday in the 1300 block of Perga Court. Upon entering the residence, 20-year-old Amarion Mann opened fire with a rifle. Deputies then returned fire.

Surprisingly, no was hurt in the altercation. Deputies took Mann into custody without further incident and also apprehended his father, 39-year-old Jequan Mann.

Amarion Mann was charged with two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana.

Jequan Mann was charged with two counts of trafficking in cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Both are being held at the Greensboro Detention center.