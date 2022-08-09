Gut check: NC teachers group rebukes new pay plan, wants 'experience' to count

RALEIGH — Members of North Carolina's leading teacher advocacy group on Tuesday criticized a proposed overhaul of public school instructor pay and licensing, saying that implementing such changes would make existing classroom staffing challenges even worse.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt and board chairman Eric Davis want to switch from the current licensure and salary model which rewards teachers based on classroom experience to a new one derived from performance. They said last week the current model is not attracting enough people to teaching and to stay in the field.

At a news conference, North Carolina Association of Educators members said one solution is to raise all teacher pay through the existing salary schedule framework that currently omits experience-based increases for some of the most veteran teachers for a decade. Existing programs to encourage young people to enter the field also should be expanded and new ones created.

“Our state already has the policies and pathways that we need to support recruitment and retention, but they lack the execution with fidelity and the necessary funding commitment from the leadership of the General Assembly,” Vice President Bryan Proffitt said outside the state education building.

The Department of Public Instruction proposal would create several licensure levels, each with larger base salaries that ultimately would exceed the maximum salary on the current pay schedule, which is $54,000 for 25 years of experience. The sample model presented earlier this year envisioned advanced-level teachers, with leadership roles in their schools earning $73,000.

“We deserve to be paid for our experience, without jumping through hoops or worrying if this year’s paycheck will be different than next year’s,' said Kiana Espinoza, a Wake County middle school teacher.