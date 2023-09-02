HIGH POINT — A celebration of life is scheduled next weekend for a retired school bus driver who was killed last week in an attack at her home.

Gwendolyn Diane (Davis) Flood, 70, was a bus driver for Guilford County Schools from August 1999 until she retired on Oct. 31, 2018. A community candlelight vigil was held Friday evening in High Point to honor her.

The celebration of life service will be held at 4 p.m. on Sept. 9 at East Market Street Seventh-day Adventist Church gymnasium, 1804 E. Market St. in Greensboro, according to Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations.

Several people who knew Flood through the Trotter Senior Center expressed their sadness in online tributes and said they would fondly remember her welcoming nature and their fun times together line dancing.

On Wednesday, Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers announced the arrest of a Statesville man charged with first-degree murder in the death of Flood, who was killed during an altercation Aug. 24 at her home.

Maliq Anthony Marshall-Hardy, 28, also is charged with attempted first-degree murder in the attack on Flood's 28-year-old niece, Jessica Faith Perry, who remains in stable condition in a local hospital, sheriff’s officials said.

According to her obituary notice, she was born in Washington, DC. Survivors include children, Westney Cross, Terri Broadnax and Jahnique Flood; grandchildren, Jamir Broadnax, Tershauna Broadnax, Tasia Broadnax, Daylon Flood, Destin Flood and D’Trien Flood; siblings, Wezlyn Davis, Nellie Dawson and Patricia Kingsberry; a host of relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Flood.

Online condolences may be offered at serenityfhcremations.com.