H2O project joins art, environmental stewardship

GREENSBORO — GreenHill Center for North Carolina Art and Unifi Corp. announced Friday a first-time partnership in support of environmental art and education.

Called “H2O," the chemical symbol for water, the initiative will feature monumental public art, multi-media gallery installations, and county-wide education outreach from March 5 through June 25.

“H2O” aims to raise awareness for the role that industries and individuals can play to protect water systems, GreenHill and Unifi said in the news release.

A cascading public water bottle waterfall by environmental artist Bryant Holsenbeck is one of several art installations that will draw attention to the waste stream.

The waterfall will be in the atrium of the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St., where GreenHill's exhibition space, shop and studios are located.

An announcement in early February will provide more details on featured artists, installations, public art projects and scheduled programming.