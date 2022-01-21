H2O project joins art, environmental stewardship

GREENSBORO — GreenHill Center for North Carolina Art and Unifi Corp. announced Friday a first-time partnership in support of environmental art and education.
Called “H2O," the chemical symbol for water, the initiative will feature monumental public art, multi-media gallery installations, and county-wide education outreach from March 5 through June 25.
“H2O” aims to raise awareness for the role that industries and individuals can play to protect water systems, GreenHill and Unifi said in the news release.
A cascading public water bottle waterfall by environmental artist Bryant Holsenbeck is one of several art installations that will draw attention to the waste stream.
The waterfall will be in the atrium of the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St., where GreenHill's exhibition space, shop and studios are located.
An announcement in early February will provide more details on featured artists, installations, public art projects and scheduled programming.
“When artists connect us to environmental stewardship in unexpected ways, we can reimagine our place in preserving and protecting life-giving natural resources like water,” Barbara Richter, GreenHill executive director, said in Friday's announcement.
Unifi is a global innovator in recycling technologies, headquartered in North Carolina. Richter thanked Unifi for its support.
"At Unifi, we're working today for the good of tomorrow," Eddie Ingle, Unifi chief executive officer, said in the announcement.
"Our partnership with GreenHill creates space for connection and conversation around the importance of sustainability," Ingle said. "We applaud the idea of impacting social change through artistic expression, in particular as it relates to environmental stewardship, a core value for our REPREVE fibers, made from post-consumer recycled bottles.”
Unifi is joined by a number of community partners who are working with GreenHill on all aspects of “H2O."
As of Friday, they include a collaboration with Greensboro’s Water Resources Department and the PNG Foundation on Eco-Art Education; dedicated “H2O” recycling initiatives with Greensboro Day School; sponsor funding from Kess and Boon Thongtheum, and support from the Rotary Club of Greensboro and the Greensboro Airport Rotary Foundation.