Habit Burger among businesses coming to Brassfield Shopping Center

GREENSBORO (WGHP) — Big businesses are coming to a centrally located Greensboro shopping center soon.

Brassfield Shopping Center, at the corner of Battleground Avenue and New Garden Road in Greensboro, will soon have multiple new businesses calling it home.

The old Brassfield movie theater, once operated by Cinemark, will be filled by North Carolina-based Golden Ticket Cinemas. The company was founded in 2017 and now has 18 locations in 11 states. It’s expected to open in late Spring or early summer.

Also coming to the shopping center is the Lowe’s Home Improvement Outlet Store, a first-of-its-kind shop in North Carolina. The outline will carry discontinued Lowe’s items, dented or scratched appliances and out-of-season items from Lowe’s Hardware. The projected opening date for this store is also sometime in spring or summer.

The Habit Burger Grill will be taking the space once occupied by Chick-Fil-A, which moved across the street last year. The fast-casual burger place was founded in 1969 in Goleta, California. In 2021, it opened its 300th location. In North Carolina, you can find Habit Burger in Burlington, Clemmons and Fayetteville.

Trek Cycling will be opening a corporate store next to Trader Joe’s and Indigo Art Studio is opening soon, offering art classes.

A new nail salon, XO Nails, opened up in January.

Deep River Partners says that more new tenants are coming and the shopping center now has less than 10,000 square feet of available space.

