Habitat dedicates first of 5 new homes to be built in area hit by 2018 Greensboro tornado

Zena Thompson and son Zaire celebrated Thursday the dedication of their new home in Greensboro built with the help of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro. It is the first of five homes that Habitat Greensboro will build, in partnership with the city of Greensboro, in the Lincoln Heights community, which was impacted by the April 2018 tornado.

"While it is brick and mortar it holds so much more value," Councilwoman Sharon Hightower said. "This new home is adding a new gem to the east side of Greensboro."

Zena Thompson said she feels extremely grateful for the Habitat team and has plans to continue to volunteer with them.

"I really enjoyed helping out and learning from the building crew and look forward to helping out more," Thompson said.