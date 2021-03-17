Hail, strong winds and tornadoes possible in storm system expected to come through Triad on Thursday

RALEIGH — Forecasters warn a storm system on Thursday could bring to the Triad severe thunderstorms with up to golf ball-sized hail, strong winds and potential tornadoes.

The system is expected to affect the Triad between noon and 3 p.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service says.

While forecasters said all of central North Carolina is in the path of the weather system, the worst of the storms are expected to happen within 30 miles to either side of the U.S. 1 corridor in the eastern part of the state.