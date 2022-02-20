Hail to the Chief: Presidential visits to Guilford County

In honor of Presidents Day, we take a look at some of the visits that presidents — and future presidents — have made to Guilford County over the years:
Early visits
George Washington visited the Guilford Courthouse battlefield on June 2, 1791, and thanked residents for their support during the Revolutionary War.
In 1798, before he became president, Andrew Jackson lived for a year near what is now Gibsonville and practiced law in Guilford County.
About a year and a half before he became president, Woodrow Wilson stopped at the railroad station to shake hands in April 1910.
Former President Teddy Roosevelt visited what is now UNCG on April 22, 1912, as the Bull Moose Party candidate for an unsuccessful second run for president.
John F. Kennedy spoke at an airport rally on Sept. 17, 1960, before being elected that November.
Lyndon B. Johnson, who was a vice presidential candidate at the time, made a campaign stop here on Oct. 10, 1960.
Presidential candidate (and future president) Richard Nixon blamed his loss in the 1960 election on events that started when he bumped his knee against a car door at the Greensboro Coliseum. It led to his hospitalization for a staph infection and lost time on the campaign trail. He said the injury caused him to perform poorly in his first debate with JFK. He chanced another visit to Greensboro in 1972, three days before his landslide reelection. That visit didn't go so well either — someone stole one of Nixon's expensive presidential cuff links while he shook hands.
In March 1976, Gerald Ford spent almost an entire day in Greensboro, holding a news conference at Guilford College and making a speech with the Nathanael Greene statue at Guilford Courthouse National Military Park in the background.
1980 to present
When Ronald Reagan arrived for a campaign visit in 1980, actor Jimmy Stewart tagged along with him. Reagan also spoke at a rally in Greensboro for Congressman James Broyhill on June 4, 1986.
In September 1992, President George H.W. Bush spoke before a packed banquet room of business leaders at the Koury Convention Center in his unsuccessful reelection campaign against Bill Clinton. He'd previously visited the Triad in March 1988, as vice president.
In October 2006, President George W. Bush stopped at Falkener Elementary School in Greensboro to tout reauthorization of his education policy, the "No Child Left Behind Act." He also lunched at Stamey's, where aides gave staff little boxes of M&M's with the presidential seal.
Future President Barack Obama campaigned at The Depot in September 2008 for his first run for president. He also came back in 2016 to campaign for Hillary Clinton.
Future President Donald Trump visited Greensboro and the Triad several times in the run up to the 2016 election that he won. He even stopped for lunch at Stamey's.
In November 2016, former President Bill Clinton spoke at several campaign events here for his wife, Hillary Clinton, who unsuccessfully ran for president that year.
Former Vice President and future President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, visited Greensboro in September 2017 to launch the 2017-18 Guilford College Bryan Series of lectures.
