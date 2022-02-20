Hail to the Chief: Presidential visits to Guilford County

In honor of Presidents Day, we take a look at some of the visits that presidents — and future presidents — have made to Guilford County over the years:

Early visits

George Washington visited the Guilford Courthouse battlefield on June 2, 1791, and thanked residents for their support during the Revolutionary War.

In 1798, before he became president, Andrew Jackson lived for a year near what is now Gibsonville and practiced law in Guilford County.

About a year and a half before he became president, Woodrow Wilson stopped at the railroad station to shake hands in April 1910.

Former President Teddy Roosevelt visited what is now UNCG on April 22, 1912, as the Bull Moose Party candidate for an unsuccessful second run for president.

John F. Kennedy spoke at an airport rally on Sept. 17, 1960, before being elected that November.

Lyndon B. Johnson, who was a vice presidential candidate at the time, made a campaign stop here on Oct. 10, 1960.