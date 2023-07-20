GREENSBORO — Haley Hackett was seizing the opportunity to help out her Northwest Guilford girls’ basketball team by attending the clinic at the North Carolina Coaches Association this week, but she was stopped at the door by a policy prohibiting children, which left her fuming.

Hackett arrived at the Greensboro Coliseum on Monday with her 4-month-old daughter, Maret. She said she was on her way to get her association membership identification when a staff member with Show Pros, the coliseum’s security contractor, stopped her at the door because she had her child with her, which is a violation of association policy. Hackett wasn’t familiar with the policy and was directed to an unidentified NCCA executive director, who she said was adamant about following the rule.

After she walked away, Hackett said another association officer brought over a brochure that stated the policy. She told the official that the policy should specifically indicate infants if it applied.

“This is what floored me,” Hackett said. “One of the executives, he was the first one I talked to and he said, ‘Well, you can leave him right here with me and you can go in and get your ID card,’ like I was going to leave my baby with a stranger.

“To his credit, he offered a solution, but the fact that he would even suggest that I would leave my baby with a stranger amongst thousands of people while I go wait in a two-hour line and then go wait in another two-hour line is absurd.”

In a statement, the association said: “The NCCA Board of Directors policy of ‘No children allowed at the clinic’ has been in effect for at least 15 years and has been publicized in registration materials. Clinic attendance is not required as there are other options available. The board will discuss the policy at its next meeting.”

Andrew Brown, director of public relations and communications for the coliseum, noted that Show Pros “was merely enforcing the N.C. Coaches Association’s ‘no children’ policy for their event.”

Hackett, who’s coached at Northwest since 2019 and had been an assistant at Northern Guilford beginning in 2012, said she didn’t know about the policy prohibiting children, but also said that she wasn’t actively looking for it because this was the first time in her 10 years of attending the clinic that she was a mother. Also, Hackett said she has never received a brochure like the one she was shown by the official.

The association says on its website that no children are allowed at the clinic session areas, the exhibition hall or the registration area at the request of the coliseum, although it’s not clear when the restrictions were posted.

While the North Carolina Coaches Association’s statement says that attending the clinic is not required, its website states: “Members and associates are required to attend the annual Coaching Clinic for a minimum of one day. Membership cards are only made at the clinic.”

Former West Forsyth coach Brittany Cox Hudson said coaches from NCHSAA-member schools who don’t receive coaching identification and attend the association’s rules session cannot coach in any competition for their schools without having attended. Additionally, those coaches would be barred from participating in North Carolina Coaches Association functions that include voting on postseason awards.

Hudson said that not getting a North Carolina Coaches Association membership ID and attending the rules session on-site is frowned upon, although getting an alternative ID can be applied in extenuating circumstances. The state champion coach recalled missing the session one year due to her honeymoon, but remembered having to talk to four or five different people for her case to be approved.

The men’s and women’s basketball clinics began at 9:50 a.m. Monday and continued until 12:30 p.m. After a lunch break, the keynote session featuring retired college coaches Mike Krzyzewski and Roy Williams began at 2 p.m. and the rules session was at 4 p.m.

Hackett is in a process for a one-time appeal, but said she is concerned about the future, even though she said the association assured her that appeals are usually approved.

Also a teacher at Northwest, Hackett was pregnant during the 2022-23 season, gave birth on March 16 and spent time on maternity leave. Being a teacher and coach at the school, Hackett was not allowed to work as a coach during her leave period, a regulation that would not affect community coaches or coaches who are non-faculty members. During summer basketball, Hackett would wear a harness that held her baby during team activities.

After Hackett posted what transpired on social media, other coaches responded either with surprise that she was not permitted or with accounts of their own experiences trying to balance parenthood with attending the clinic.

Hudson said she didn’t know about the policy, either, but has watched Bishop McGuinness girls basketball coach Brian Robinson’s daughter in the past.

North Forsyth girls basketball coach LaShonda Griffin said that she has brought her children and had them sit in the lobby until her time at the clinics was over.

Hackett believes that the association’s requirements regarding children demonstrate a lack of understanding for coaches who are not compensated for attendance and feels the policies are too rigid for an organization not presenting options for accommodations or leniency. The association does not offer spaces for childcare or areas for breastfeeding or pumping.

Hackett said that she views this as not just a woman’s issue but a parental one as well.

Currently, the officers and directors of the North Carolina Coaches Association are all men. Accomplished East Bladen coach Patty Evers is a past member of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association board of directors and reached out to Hackett and Hudson. Evers is slated to join the association’s board. The situation raises ideas about representation possibly being necessary for NCCA officials.

While the NCCA didn’t elaborate on the reason for its policy, the common defense has been that the rules are in place to maintain professionalism and avoid disruption during the events.

Hackett mentioned that being kept out prevented her from experiencing the rules session in-person. It was of particular importance this year with the five-foul rule and the elimination of one-and-one free throws for 2023-24. Teams will reach the bonus when an opponent commits five fouls in a quarter rather than the former rule of seven per half.

“My team was disadvantaged,” said Hackett, adding that the message is stronger than wins and losses on the court or missing a clinic. “My big point is that I want you to leave the program being stronger females. I want you to learn how to be advocates for yourself and a lot of the time that means being OK with people labeling you for having an opinion. You’re bossy. You’re abrasive. All these things.

“That’s the reality of it and I want my girls to see a mom who is also able to be a coach.”